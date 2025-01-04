BC Transit Improvements for the Fraser Valley Start January 5, 2025

Fraser Valley – BC Transit announce changes to the transit system, effective January 5, 2025.

CHILLIWACK

As part of this service expansion, improvements are being made to weekend service on the following routes:

51 Vedder

52 Evans

53 Fairfield

54 Promontory

57 Broadway

58 Tyson





Sunday service on Route 51 Vedder will now operate approximately every 30 minutes.

ABBOTSFORD/MISSION

Additional service is being added to Route 1 Highstreet/UFV and Route 2 Highstreet/McMillan during weekday morning and evening peak periods in Abbotsford.

In Mission, Route 39 Shopper Shuttle is being extended to serve the Silver Creek Industrial Park during the week. Trips times are being adjusted to allow our passengers to better connect to other local routes.

Service is being added to Route 35 Hatzic to give more options to riders, allowing them to travel to Downtown Mission and to connect to local service and the West Coast Express.

As part of this expansion, minor trip adjustments are being made to several routes in the system to help with travel times and improve connections.

Fraser Valley Express (FVX)

This service expansion includes more trips on the FVX during the week to accommodate an increase in demand for service. Three trips will be added, two in the late morning and one in the early afternoon.

These trips will run between the McCallum Park and Ride in Abbotsford and the Lougheed SkyTrain Station in Burnaby, providing more service to the busiest portion of the route.

These additional trips will be listed in the latest copy of the Rider’s Guide.