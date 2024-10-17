Elections BC – Record Advance Turnout for 2024 Provincial Election

Vancouver – From Elections BC: On October 16, 222,907 voters voted on the last day of advance voting. In total 1,001,331 voters voted during the advance voting period, the most ever in a provincial election in BC.

More details here: https://elections.bc.ca/2024election/2024-advance-voting-turnout.pdf?ver=20241017

Final Voting Day is this Saturday, October 19. Voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Pacific time). If you haven’t voted already, this will be your last chance to vote in the 2024 provincial election.