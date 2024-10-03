OPINION – Village Staff Asks Community to Stop Emailing About Harrison Resort Labour Dispute

Harrison Hot Springs — On Wednesday October 2, Tyson Koch, Harrison Hot Springs Village’s Chief Administrative Officer, requested that community members stop sending emails related to the ongoing labour dispute at Harrison Hot Springs Resort (HHSR). This request comes after nearly 100 residents and community allies participated in a letter campaign that raised concerns about short-staffing, rising living costs for workers, and inadequate service at the resort. In addition to resort management, the emails were directed towards local government officials who are liaisons to the Harrison Tourism Society, including those from Village of Harrison Hot Springs, District of Kent, and Fraser Valley Regional District.

Koch responded with concerns about the volume of messages received. Allan Jackson, a Harrison Hot Springs Village Councilor, received over 40 emails in one week, which Koch called “excessive.” Koch stated that the Village Council and staff intend to remain neutral in the ongoing negotiations.

“The request from the village to cease communication on such an important community issue is concerning,” said Willy Pederson, a resident and worker at HHSR. “Harrison Hot Springs Resort plays a vital role in the local economy. The working conditions of resort workers is directly linked to the experience of visitors and, by extension, local businesses that depend on tourism. How is Harrison Tourism Society supposed to achieve its mission of representing the community if they are not accepting correspondence from us?”

The letter campaign highlighted the resort’s reported understaffing, which has led to service delays, including hours-long waits for basic services. The letters also called on local government representatives involved with the Harrison Tourism Society to advocate for fair labour practices and ensure the resort’s continued success.

Despite the council’s desire for neutrality, the community’s support for fair treatment of workers is strong. Many of the letters came from customers of the resort, as well as allies from across the province. The resort’s workers, who went on a three-day strike in July, remain committed to achieving a contract that reflects the rising cost of living and the value they bring to Harrison Hot Springs.

Union Information: Nate Holers, 250-889-7682, campaigns@unitehere40.com