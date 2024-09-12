OPINION – Free Money for Education – Tap Into Free Grants and Bonds – Provincial and Federal (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – – What if every student in Chilliwack could graduate with $6,000 already in the
bank for their post-secondary education? Thanks to the efforts of local firefighter Terry Brown
and School Trustee Teri Westerby, that goal is becoming a reality. The duo is on a mission to
help every family in the community access free government grants and bonds that can pave the
way for a brighter future—whether it’s university, trades, or any other accredited post-secondary
institution.
In addition to a newly released ChillTV video, filmed with Chillwack MLAs Kelli Paddon and
Dan Coulter, along with fellow Trustees Willow Reichelt and Carin Bondar, Westerby has
created a user-friendly website to make it easier than ever for families to see what financial
programs are available and understand how to sign up. The website, GetYourBonds.Ca,
outlines every step needed to access the free money, cutting through the complexity that often
prevents people from claiming what’s rightfully theirs.
Shockingly, only one-third of eligible Canadians have signed up for these free grants and
bonds, meaning the majority are missing out on thousands of dollars. “There’s significant free
money available, but most families don’t even know it exists,” said Westerby. “We want to
change that and make sure every family in Chilliwack, and beyond, takes advantage of
these opportunities.”
The key programs include:
● Canada Learning Bond (CLB): Up to $2,000 for children from low-income families, with
no personal contributions required.
● BC Training & Education Savings Grant (BCTESG): Up to $1,200 for eligible
students, regardless of income, with no contributions required.
● Canada Disability Savings Bond (CDSB): Up to $1,000 per year for up to 20 years for
qualified Canadians that receive the Disability Tax Credit and no deposits are required to
receive it.
To learn more and to start applying for these programs, visit www.getyourbonds.ca, or talk to your school’s administrator.
Contact Information: Teri Westerby School Trustee
Email: teri_westerby@sd33.bc.ca