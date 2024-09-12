OPINION – Free Money for Education – Tap Into Free Grants and Bonds – Provincial and Federal (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – – What if every student in Chilliwack could graduate with $6,000 already in the

bank for their post-secondary education? Thanks to the efforts of local firefighter Terry Brown

and School Trustee Teri Westerby, that goal is becoming a reality. The duo is on a mission to

help every family in the community access free government grants and bonds that can pave the

way for a brighter future—whether it’s university, trades, or any other accredited post-secondary

institution.



In addition to a newly released ChillTV video, filmed with Chillwack MLAs Kelli Paddon and

Dan Coulter, along with fellow Trustees Willow Reichelt and Carin Bondar, Westerby has

created a user-friendly website to make it easier than ever for families to see what financial

programs are available and understand how to sign up. The website, GetYourBonds.Ca,

outlines every step needed to access the free money, cutting through the complexity that often

prevents people from claiming what’s rightfully theirs.



Shockingly, only one-third of eligible Canadians have signed up for these free grants and

bonds, meaning the majority are missing out on thousands of dollars. “There’s significant free

money available, but most families don’t even know it exists,” said Westerby. “We want to

change that and make sure every family in Chilliwack, and beyond, takes advantage of

these opportunities.”

The key programs include:

● Canada Learning Bond (CLB): Up to $2,000 for children from low-income families, with

no personal contributions required.

● BC Training & Education Savings Grant (BCTESG): Up to $1,200 for eligible

students, regardless of income, with no contributions required.

● Canada Disability Savings Bond (CDSB): Up to $1,000 per year for up to 20 years for

qualified Canadians that receive the Disability Tax Credit and no deposits are required to

receive it.

To learn more and to start applying for these programs, visit www.getyourbonds.ca, or talk to your school’s administrator.

Contact Information: Teri Westerby School Trustee

Email: teri_westerby@sd33.bc.ca