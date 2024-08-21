UPDATE – CN/CPKC Lockout Could Affect West Coast Express

Mission — The City of Mission is warning West Coast Express commuters that service may not be in operation starting on August 22 due to a labour dispute between Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and their union.

The West Coast Express operates on CPKC tracks. The labour disruption will effect rail on both sides of the Fraser River.

Please follow translink.ca for the latest alerts.

“The West Coast Express is an important link in the public transportation network for many Mission residents which offers an efficient and comfortable transportation alternative to the car,” said Acting Mayor Ken Herar. “It is relied on for many Mission residents to get to their daily places of work. Any shutdown of service will have enormous impacts on Mission commuters.”

In response, TransLink is offering additional bus service to assist in moving its customers. Depending on the station customers take the West Coast Express to and from, the best option might be different.

Below are options for each West Coast Express station:

Mission City or Port Haney stations:

Supplemental bus service is being provided to connect customers to and from SkyTrain at Coquitlam Central Station.

This supplemental bus service will leave from Mission City Station in the morning at 5:25, 5:55, 6:25, 6:55, and 7:25 a.m.

Buses will then leave from Port Haney Station at approximately 5:53, 6:23, 6:53, 7:23, and 7:53 a.m.

Times may vary depending on traffic.

In the afternoon, the return buses will leave from Coquitlam Central Station at 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:30, and 7:20 p.m.

For more information, please refer to the TransLink website: https://buzzer.translink.ca/stay-informed/