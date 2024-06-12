Chilliwack Museum and Archives Community Engagement Survey – How Well Do You Know Your Museum and What Do You Need To Know

Chilliwack – It was once the City Hall. Did You Know that?

The Chilliwack Museum & Archives is undergoing a rebrand with a marketing firm Ion Brand Design based in Vancouver.

Ion has created a Community Engagement Survey to collect information about the visibility of our community, target audience, and the future identity of the Museum that will allow organizers to achieve their rebranding goal.

Did you know that there are extensive (over 100 years) information from the early days of Chilliwack that were documented by the Chilliwack Progress?

Your feedback is invaluable and this survey will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete.

Please complete the survey by Friday, June 28 https://3v9jd5fhskj.typeform.com/to/wQn13e5U