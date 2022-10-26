Possible Arson at Empty House on Reece Avenue – Chilliwack Fire

Chilliwack – On Tuesday evening (October 25 @9:40pm) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 45000 block of Reece Avenue.

Approximately 30 Firefighters responded to the scene and discovered heavy flames and black smoke coming from the rear of a two storey detached residential home. that was unoccupied.

Fire crews faced several challenges in fighting this fire including difficulty accessing the home and fire that was spreading into the attic and concealed spaces of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby vegetation and adjacent properties.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire officials and the RCMP.