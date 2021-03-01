Spring Outdoor Burn Season For Abbotsford and Chilliwack Starts March 1

Posted By: Don Lehn March 1, 2021

Abbotsford/Chilliwack – Outdoor burn permits for the City of Abbotsford and Chilliwack are now available for the spring burn season. Permits must be applied for online at http://abbotsford.ca/fire.

Chilliwack:

Updated Open Burning Bylaw

Key components of the City’s updated Open Burning Bylaw include:

  • Open burning is limited to two separate seasons per year:
    • March 1 to April 30 
    • October 1 to November 30
  • A burning permit is required for each season – Apply online during the burning season.
  • Burning is only permitted on agricultural and rural properties.
  • Land clearing burning is prohibited.
  • Burning is only permitted when the Environment Canada ventilation index is good.  The current ventilation index is posted at the bottom of this webpage during the burning season.
  • Only one pile may be burned at a time on the same property. Burning pile size restrictions apply: maximum 2 metres high and 3 metres in diameter.
  • Minimum setbacks apply:
    •  15m from fences, hedges or power poles/lines or on-site buildings
    • 100m from neighbouring residences or businesses
    • 500m from hospital, schools or care facilities
    • 30m from streams or public roads
  • Burning is only permitted between the hours of 7:00am and 5:00pm.
  • The material to be burned must consist of only clean, seasoned vegetative debris.  No burning of any construction/demolition material, waste or stumps.
  • Steps must be taken to minimize smoke:
    • Minimize soil content
    • Maximize air flow
    • Burn only seasoned vegetative debris
  • An adult must be present at all times during the burn.
  • Burning restrictions do not apply to gas fueled appliances such as BBQ’s or outdoor heaters.
  • Bylaw violations will result in fines ranging from $250 – $1000 per offence.
