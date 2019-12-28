New Year’s Eve BC Transit For Abbotsford, Mission is FREE

Central Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Mission) – The last part of the holidays, New Year’s Eve, will have an annual tradition to safely get around town.
The City of Abbotsford, the District of Mission and BC Transit will offer FREE New Year’s Eve extended service on local routes from 6PM. until 2:30 AM.
Holiday Service
Central Fraser Valley
December 27–30 – Regular Service
December 31 – Regular Service with Extended Free Evening Service from 6:00 p.m. 2:30 a.m.
January 1 – Sunday Service in Abbotsford*
January 2 – Regular Service Resumes
Fraser Valley Express
December 27–30 – Regular Service
December 31 – Regular Service
January 1 – Sunday Service
January 2 – Regular Service
