New Year’s Eve BC Transit For Abbotsford, Mission is FREE

Posted By: Don Lehn December 28, 2019

Central Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Mission) The last part of the holidays, New Year’s Eve, will have an annual tradition to safely get around town.

The City of Abbotsford, the District of Mission and BC Transit will offer FREE New Year’s Eve extended service on local routes from 6PM. until 2:30 AM.

Holiday Service

Central Fraser Valley

December 27–30 – Regular Service

December 31 – Regular Service with Extended Free Evening Service from 6:00 p.m. 2:30 a.m.

January 1 – Sunday Service in Abbotsford*

January 2 – Regular Service Resumes

Fraser Valley Express

December 27–30 – Regular Service

December 31 – Regular Service

January 1 – Sunday Service

January 2 – Regular Service

