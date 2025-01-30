Skip to content

City of Chilliwack Preparing for Potential Snow Event

Home
Highways Transportation
Weather & Climate
City of Chilliwack Preparing for Potential Snow Event

Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack crews are preparing for potential snow in the forecast this weekend. For safety, please:

Be aware of changing road conditions and drive carefully. Check that your wiper blades are in good working condition. Please give plows space to work!

Be a good neighbour: if snow falls, lend a hand to a neighbour in need and help clear the sidewalks and walkways in front of their home (and yours!).

Use the MyChilliwack App to report an issue. For after hours Utilities or Public Works emergencies, call 604-792-2233.

For more information, visit: chilliwack.com/winterweather. Stay safe and warm!

2025 City of Chilliwack Snow Plow DCIM\100GOPRO\G0178041.

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts