Kent Council Wrap – January 27, 2025 – Agassiz Fire Budget, Legion Turns 100

Kent – Kent Council Wrap – January 27, 2025

Harrison Highlands Playground Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Mayor Pranger and Council will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony in the late spring to celebrate the newly installed adventure playground located at the Harrison Highlands Park. The addition of the playground is the first phase of the three phased development plan at Harrison Highlands Park. Phase two and phase three consist of the installation of a Multi-Use Game court on the concrete water retention tank and a viewing platform on the pond.

On October 21, 2023 nearly 130 individuals attended an open house which received community feedback. Residents were able to select their top three desired features as well as add additional comments suggesting items they felt were missing or expressing which items they did not want. The preferred concept, which was accepted by Council, considered all the variables of the public wishes in the neighborhood.

World Thinking Day Celebration Light Up

Mayor and Council unanimously voted in favour of illuminating Municipal Hall blue for the Girl Guides of Canada’s “World Thinking Day Celebration” on February 22, 2025. World Thinking Day is a celebration of 10 million girls worldwide that has taken place on every February 22 since 1926. It’s a day for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts around the world to make their voices heard and make a difference locally and globally.

To learn more about World Thinking Day Celebration: Guiding Lights Across BC visit: Girl Guides World Thinking Day Website

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 32 – 100 Year Anniversary

Mayor Pranger, or her designate, will be attending the July 12, 2025 Royal Canadian Legion Branch 32 celebration to commemorate the 100 years of service hosted through their building. The Royal Canadian Legion has a long history of service to support veterans, as well as the wider local community through various programs and initiatives.

The opening ceremony will take place at 11:00 AM and will be followed by family friendly activities, and an evening of music and dance in the Legion for adults. To learn more about this event email: rclb32@telus.net

Agassiz Fire Department 2024 Budget Review

In 2024 the Agassiz Fire Department responded to 407 emergency calls, 82 more calls than 2023, and an increase of 1,443 hours. The total hours for 2024, including emergency calls as well as training and associated time was 9,730.5 hours. The largest increase in call type from 2023 was medical calls, with 39 additional calls in 2024. Council has directed staff to look into options to offset the increased costs. The District of Kent receives absolutely no funding from the Province for any medial call outs.