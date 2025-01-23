Fire Destroys A Number of RV’s on a Forest Service Road Near Hope

Hope – On Wednesday evening (January 22, 2025 at approximately 7:00 PM), Hope RCMP, Hope Fire Department and BC Ambulance responded to a report of multiple recreational vehicles on fire in the area of the American Creek Forest Service Road.

The Hope Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire; however, two recreational vehicles were completely destroyed by fire and two others damaged. One of the occupants was treated for minor injuries on scene.

Investigation remains ongoing and the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

“A quick response by Hope area First Responders helped to ensure there were no significant injuries resulting from this tragic incident,” says S/Sgt Mike Sargent of the Hope