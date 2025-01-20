Once Again, Surrey Hosts the Largest Khalsa Day (Vaisakhi) Parade in the World – Saturday April 19

Surrey – Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, organizers of the Surrey Khalsa Day Parade announce that the 2025 event will take place on Saturday, April 19th in Surrey.



The day-long celebration is the largest Khalsa Day (Vaisakhi) Parade in the world, that draws in excess of 500,000 guests across cultures and religions expected to attend.



The Parade begins at 9AM at the Gurdwara Sahib Darbar (12885 85th Avenue, Surrey) and travels along 124th Street, turns left onto 75th Avenue, continues on 76th Avenue onto 128th Street then returns to the Temple at approximately 5:00pm.



Vendors offering free food; music and festivities occur along the Parade route, but due to heavy traffic organizers encourage attendees to walk to the festival area. There is no parking in the area of the event.



Any business or individual wishing to serve food at the event MUST obtain a food permit through Fraser Health, for more information visit: https://www.surreyvaisakhiparade.com/applications/food-premises-application/



For more information including a map, transit and shuttle information visit: www.SurreyVaisakhiParade.com.



Surrey Vaisakhi Khalsa Parade Background:



The annual Surrey Khalsa Day (Vaisakhi) Parade in Surrey, British Columbia attracts over 500,000 people annually in a celebration of one of the most significant days in the Sikh calendar, the creation of the Khalsa in 1699. The event welcomes people of all cultures and communities who come together in this communal gathering of understanding, sharing, and goodwill.

