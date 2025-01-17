Nominations Open for BC Achievement Foundation Award Programs

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The BC Achievement Foundation invites British Columbians to celebrate and honour individuals and organizations whose contributions inspire us all to reach higher and do more. Do you know someone whose achievements deserve recognition? Recognize someone remarkable and nominate them today for one of BC Achievement Foundation’s annual award programs and help shine a spotlight on their incredible impact on communities across the province.

“Recognizing excellence in community service inspires, encourages participation, strengthens bonds, raises awareness, and sustains the impact of community initiatives, ultimately leading to the growth and well-being of communities,” said Kiran Toor, 2023 Community Award recipient.

Nominations are open for the following programs:

Community Award

BC Reconciliation Award

Indigenous Business Award

Polygon First Nations Art Award

Sam Carter Applied Art + Design Award

Recognize the remarkable and nominate now through February 15, 2025. To learn more about the BC Achievement Foundation and submit a nomination, visit www.bcachievement.com

About BC Achievement

BC Achievement is an independent foundation established in 2003 that celebrates the spirit of excellence in our province and serves to honour the best of British Columbia. By recognizing the accomplishments of our province’s entrepreneurs, artists, community leaders, youth and volunteers, its award programs pay tribute to exceptional people, doing exceptional work, while carving a path forward for others to follow. www.bcachievement.com