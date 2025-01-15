Trinity Western Athletics – 2025 Hall of Fame

Langley – The Trinity Western University Athletics Department announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2025, which features four athletes, a long-time coach and builder and a historic team.



This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include athletes Dan Bainard (men’s volleyball), Jacob Doerksen (men’s basketball), Jen (Kreek) Kauffeldt (women’s basketball) and Angela (Trauter) Gahan (women’s soccer) along with Allan Kotanen (men’s hockey) in the coach and builder category and the 1981-82 championship-winning men’s hockey team.



This distinguished group represents a wide-sweeping collection of Spartan legends and champions spanning more than 40 years.



The Class of 2025 will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on January 25 during the Spartans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Langley Events Centre.



The group of inductees marks the third class into the Spartans Hall of Fame, which already includes 2022 inductees Ben Ball (men’s volleyball), Natalie (Boyd) Cross (women’s soccer), Nick Del Bianco (men’s volleyball), Kristen Funk (women’s soccer), Paul Hamilton (men’s soccer), Josh Howatson (men’s volleyball), Nick Perugini (men’s soccer), Nikki (Wright) Stephenson (women’s soccer), Laura (Wilson) Morlag (women’s track and field) and the 1969-70 men’s basketball team, as well as 2003 inductees Jake Braun (men’s basketball) as a coach and Bahta Melles as a builder.



Spartans Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Athletes

Dan Bainard – Men’s Volleyball (’00)

Jacob Doerksen – Men’s Basketball (’11)

Angela (Trauter) Gahan – Women’s Soccer (’05)

Jen (Kreek) Kauffeldt – Women’s Basketball (’95)



Coach/Builder

Allan Kotanen – Men’s Hockey (1974-1984)



Team

1981-82 Men’s Hockey Team

Fabien Alexis

Ralph Archibald

Dave Baturin

Ted Borley

Jeff Dyck

Gary Edwards

Dave Foley

George Friesen

Grant Fritzke

Glen Hildebrand

Marlin Kroeker

Craig Luciak

Chuck Macknee

Paul Magnusson

Doug Meyerhoff

Darrell Regehr

Ross Reimer

Chad Reimer

Peter Sherstan

Jeff Vanderwoerd

Don Westman

Coach – Allan Kotanen

Trainer/Manager – John Ruggles

Dan Bainard

In his five years at TWU, from 1995 to 2000, the high-flying Dan Bainard was one of the best collegiate men’s volleyball players in the country. A dominant player throughout his Spartans career, Bainard was twice named a Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association All-Canadian, in 1995-96 and 1996-97, and in those same years was also a British Columbia Colleges’ Athletic Association First Team All-Star.



In 1996-97, Bainard was named the BCCAA Player of the Year in 1996-97, while twice earning national athlete of the month honours that season.



Over his four years in the BCCAA, Bainard averaged an otherworldly 4.75 kills per set to go with 0.56 aces per set. In his final year as a Spartan, Bainard was part of TWU’s inaugural season in Canada West and what is now U SPORTS. That year, he finished with 3.12 kills per set and 0.69 blocks per set.



A player who helped build the foundation of the men’s volleyball program at TWU, Bainard’s legacy lives on as he is now inducted into the Trinity Western University Spartans Hall of Fame.



Jacob Doerksen

Few athletes left a mark as indelible as Jacob Doerksen on the Trinity Western men’s basketball program. Doerksen, who graduated in 2011, was a force on the court, a leader by example, and a name forever etched in the history of Spartan men’s basketball.



After transferring to TWU from the University of Victoria, Doerksen had an immediate impact on the Spartans program. In his first year in Langley, 2008-09, Doerksen was named the Canada West and U SPORTS Player of the Year. He followed that up with two more seasons in which he was named a Canada West First Team All-Star, capping his time with the Spartans by leading TWU on a historic run to the 2011 national championship final.



Over his university career, Doerksen accomplished the rare feat of being named a five-time Canada West All-Star, including four First Team honours, helping lead the Spartans on an unprecedented run of U SPORTS success.



Already inducted into the Canada West Hall of Fame, Doerksen is now a member of the Trinity Western University Spartans Hall of Fame.



Angela (Trauter) Gahan

In the illustrious history of the Trinity Western women’s soccer program, Angela Gahan remains one of the all-time greats and was an instrumental figure in the building of what quickly became championship-winning program. Gahan came to TWU in the same year the Spartans entered U SPORTS (then CIAU) and over her career, she helped lead TWU to two Canada West finals, highlighted by an historic 2004 season when she captained the Spartans to TWU’s first-ever Canada West championship and a week later, the school’s first-ever national championship.



Individually, Gahan was a three-time Canada West all-star and was the Spartan Female Athlete of the Year in 2004-05.



A foundational piece of the Spartans women’s soccer program, Gahan now enters the Trinity Western University Spartans Hall of Fame.



Jen (Kreek) Kauffeldt

Jen Kauffeldt enters the Trinity Western University Spartans Hall of Fame after an unmatched collegiate career with the Spartans. Kauffeldt, who graduated in 1995, was a two-time First Team All-Star within the British Columbia Colleges’ Athletic Association and a two-time First Team All-Canadian within the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association.



A dominant player for the Spartans over her three years at TWU, Kauffeldt finished her career as the Spartans all-time points per game leader with 13.6, while also setting TWU’s then single-season record of 18.2 points per game.



Now, 30 years beyond her graduation from TWU, Kauffeldt joins another prestigious group as she is inducted into the Trinity Western University Spartans Hall of Fame.



Allan Kotanen

One of the longest-serving employees to ever work at Trinity Western University, Allan Kotanen enters the Spartans Hall of Fame as a coach and a builder, having led the men’s hockey team for 10 years.



Kotanen was the Spartans men’s hockey coach from 1974-75 to 1983-84, compiling a record of 149-49-19 and leading the team to a Pacific Northwest Collegiate Hockey Association championship in 1981-82 and 1982-83.



The long-time bench boss helped build a men’s hockey program that has continued to thrive in various iterations until ultimately joining the highest ranks of university hockey when the Spartans joined U SPORTS in 2020.



Since his time as head coach, Kotanen has remained at TWU in various roles and recently celebrated his 50th year as an employee at the university.



A pioneer in the establishment of men’s hockey at TWU, we now welcome Kotanan into the Trinity Western University Spartans Hall of Fame.



1981-82 Men’s Hockey Team

In just their first year in the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Hockey Association, Trinity Western’s men’s hockey team made history. The Spartans put together a record of 23-2-1 on route to winning the TWU’s first-ever league championship in men’s hockey.



Individually, Chuck Macknee led the way by setting the single-season scoring record with 28 goals and, in doing so, became the then all-time record holder for career points at TWU, with 77 goals and 62 assists. That year, Glen Hildebrand also set a record for assists by a left winger, with 19.



As a team, TWU also set a single-game record for goals with a whopping 16.



Led by head coach Allan Kotanen, the Spartans 1981-82 team was the first men’s hockey team to capture a league title and, as they did back then, they make history now, becoming the first representatives of the men’s hockey program to enter the Trinity Western University Spartans Hall of Fame.



About Spartan Athletics

As official members of U SPORTS, the Spartans currently compete in 13 sports in the Canada West conference, including women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, basketball, hockey, cross country and track & field, as well as women’s rugby sevens. TWU also competes as an independent team in men’s rugby and women’s and men’s disc golf. Since TWU entered U SPORTS in 1999, the Spartans have won 14 U SPORTS team championships and 34 Canada West team championships.



About Trinity Western University

Recognized for quality, TWU has received seven consecutive A+ rankings for Quality of Teaching and Learning, holds three Canada Research Chairs, and wins national championships in CIS sports. More importantly, lives are changed at TWU through its whole-person, Christ-centred approach to education. With a wide array of undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree-completion programs, TWU equips leaders of character and competence to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

