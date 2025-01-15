CBC to Expand Local and Regional News Bureaus Across Canada – Including Fraser Valley

Ottawa/Fraser Valley (CBC PR) – CBC News announced that it will hire up to 30 new permanent journalists in 22 communities across the country, including six locations in B.C., one location in the North, nine across the Prairies in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, three in Ontario, and one location each in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With the additional roles, CBC News will increase its footprint from 48 to 66 local stations and bureaus across the country, delivering trusted news to even more Canadians. As previously announced, this investment follows the CRTC’s approval of Google’s plan to compensate Canadian news organizations for the use of their news content.

One of the 22 new locations includes: Chilliwack, Abbotsford, and Mission. FVN has learned this will only be staffed by one or two reporters/video-journalists.

In 2010, CBC opened a on person bureau next to King George Skytrain station to serve the Fraser Valley. It quickly and silently disappeared.

There are critics who say these new bureaus may disappear under a Conservative government should CBC be de-funded or go through a major budget slash.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide underserved news markets across the country with the local journalism they need. These additional roles will ensure that more Canadians have access to crucial information about their community and the world around them, and share significant stories from these communities with national audiences,” said Brodie Fenlon, General Manager and Editor in Chief, CBC News.

FVN reached out to CBC PR for clarification on where the Fraser Valley Bureau would be based and how many journalists would be hired ( or re-hired after past layoffs).