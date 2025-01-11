UPDATE – Well Known Chilliwack Social Media Couple, Have Front Row Seats as Los Angeles Burns

Chilliwack/Los Angeles/Palm Springs- Out and About with Arnie and Debbie is a Facebook page which showcases Chilliwack. Arnold Nicholas and his wife Debbie are currently vacationing in Southern California and watching the fire fighting efforts close hand.

They have been posting updates and they are safe:

An update

We are a stones throw from the fires in the LA area. We are experiencing the Santa Ana winds the LA area is experiencing. Winds gusts of 100 mph (160 kph). Thankfully no fires here. The winds are strong. In one day 10 semi’s were blown over on one of the major highways. Most were empty thankfully. It has been stated that thousands of homes have burned to the ground. Over 150,000 people have been evacuated. They have firefighters coming from across the US as they do not have enough people locally to fight these fires. Altogether there are 5 wildfires in the LA area. Until the Santa Ana winds die down the devastation will continue.

We are safe.

We are a short drive from the fires. We have been watching this event as it unfolds. Thousands of homes burned to the ground. Over 150,000 people evacuated. They have stated this is the worst fire disaster in California’s history. Lots of lives turned upside down. Very upsetting watching this happen and being so close. We have the Santa Ana winds here in the Palm Springs area but no fires.

Reports now state 2,000 structures damaged or destroyed. 5 major fires across LA county. They are calling for more wind Thursday night.

The news people have been outside of our condo for a while now. They are doing a live news spot on how the hotel beside us is taking in evacuees from the LA fires.

https://bsky.app/profile/newseye.bsky.social/post/3lfhglvbu622m