33rd Annual RCMP Basketball Classic Tips Off Sunday January 12 at the LEC

Surrey/Langley – The 33rd annual RCMP Basketball Classic high school tournament begins this weekend, on Sunday, January 12th at the Langley Events Centre.

This popular event started back in 1992 and was created in partnership between officers of the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey School District. The tournament aims to bring students together through friendly yet competitive games while also creating positive interactions between police and youth. With humble beginnings, the inaugural RCMP Classic ran with 8 schools competing; this year’s tournament will host a total of 48 teams.

Over the years, this event has become one of the premiere basketball tournaments in the province, and showcases talented basketball players with incredible skills and boisterous team spirit from schools across the city. The tournament has become extremely popular and attendance has continuously hit capacity at the local school gymnasiums. The finals will now take place at the Langley Events Center to accommodate all who wish to attend.

The Surrey RCMP had played a very important role to help organize the tournament over the past three-plus decades. Among B.C.’s largest basketball tournaments, the Classic was born in the fall of 1991 to assist student athletes with scholarships and connect the young players with the local police community.

The first time I attended the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic as a junior Frontline officer was in 1998. I have attended the tournament every single year since. As I moved up in ranks and worked in different units in Surrey, one thing that never changed was my commitment to supporting young athletes , says Inspector Mike Spencer of RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit. I look forward to this event every year and I am so proud to be part of this legacy that supports youth in the community.

For the past 22 years, Inspector Spencer has also coordinated the Elementary School Sports program, which focuses primarily on basketball games where Surrey RCMP officers play against Grade 7 students at various schools throughout the school year. Many of the kids who played games against RCMP officers in the Elementary School Sports Grade 7 games have gone on to play in the RCMP Basketball Classic in their high school years. The connections made between officers and youths during these basketball games have created lasting positive impacts with one another.

Our officers will be attending the games throughout the tournament and cheering on all of the competing teams. The relationship that our officers have built and continue to build with the youth in our community is at the heart and soul of this tournament. Many of our serving members in Surrey were participants as students in this tournament and now they attend the games to inspire young athletes as their mentors and role models, says C/Supt. Wendy Mehat Officer in Charge of RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit.

Starting Sunday, January 12 at the Langley Events Centre, 48 Surrey school teams — 24 Senior squads and 24 Junior teams — will compete for Classic championships during the 2025 tournament. On January 19th the finals will take place at Langley Events Centre and an award ceremony will be held. We encourage the community to take advantage of this big venue and fill up the stadium to encourage and cheer on the teams.

For more information on the RCMP Basketball Classic, including the schedule of games, visit surreybasketballclassic.ca.