Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Marie Chouinard – Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Rite of Spring – February 3

Chilliwack — Don’t miss the opportunity to experience boundary-pushing masterpieces by one of the world’s foremost choreographers on February 3. Whether you’re a seasoned dance enthusiast or new to contemporary performance, Marie Chouinard – Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Rite of Spring promises to leave a lasting impression. In collaboration with the Vancouver PuSh Festival, this evening will be one not to be missed!

Set to Claude Debussy’s dreamy and evocative score, Chouinard’s interpretation of Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun transforms a mythical narrative into a mesmerizing exploration of desire, sensuality, and the primal elegance of movement. With exquisite choreography that celebrates the human form, this piece captures the delicate balance between dream and reality.

Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring revolutionized music and dance when it premiered in 1913, and Chouinard’s rendition channels its raw, untamed energy into a visual and physical spectacle. This dynamic work delves into themes of ritual, sacrifice, and collective human experience, rendered with a fiercely contemporary edge.

Both pieces showcase Chouinard’s signature style—a fusion of daring physicality, intricate choreography, and profound emotional depth. You will be captivated by the dancers’ mastery, the bold aesthetics, and the visceral power of these groundbreaking works.

This special evening starts with an additional modern Black & White Affair, where you are invited to dress up in your finest black and white attire. You can enjoy live music, lobby performance piece, and art exhibit focusing on the human form before you step into the fantastical work that Chouinard has created with the evening’s performance.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening as Chouinard’s bold, visceral artistry reimagines two of the most iconic works in modern music history.

Adult material and situations – may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Marie Chouinard – Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Rite of Spring is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 3, 2025 at 7:30. Tickets are $49, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Marie Chouinard – Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Rite of Spring is in collaboration with: Vancouver PuSh Festival. It is generously sponsored by: 98.3 STAR FM, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.