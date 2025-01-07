Skip to content

Harrison Residents Asked to Fill In Survey on Tourism Impact

Harrison Hot Springs – Village of Harrison Hot Springs residents are invited to share perspectives on the impacts of tourism on the community. The anonymous survey should take approximately 10-15 minutes and after, you’ll have the opportunity to enter a draw for 1 of 3 $50 gift cards to a local grocery store of your choice. Your participation in this survey will help provide valuable perspectives to support the development of a master thesis on understanding how BC resort municipalities are addressing the impacts of tourism within their communities.

RESEARCH PURPOSE

The purpose of the research is to better understand the impacts of growing tourism in BC resort municipalities (Tofino, Ucluelet, Rossland, Revelstoke, Whistler, Golden, Harrison Hot Springs, Osoyoos, Valemount, Sun Peaks, Kimberly, Fernie, Invermere, Radium Hot Springs), what impacts these resort communities are facing as they relate to visitation and what they are currently doing or planning on doing to address these impacts.

RESEARCH TEAM & INSTITUTIONAL AFFILIATIONS

The research team consists of Flynn Saunderson (Principal Investigator) and Sonal Deshmukh (Research Supervisor). The research is being conducted as part of a master’s thesis within the Master of Community Planning program at Vancouver Island University.

SURVEY LINK – https://bit.ly/3MptjJW

