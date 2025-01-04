Clarification on BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Door to Door Campaign

Fraser Valley – Social media was lit up on Friday night January 3, after posting regarding someone in a vest from BC Children’s Hospital. They were going door to door in Harrison, canvassing for donations for the kids hospital.

So was this legit?

First of all, if you do not feel comfortable opening your door, don’t. You can always donate through the website.

Dan Enjo , the Communications officer for the Provincial Health Services Authority, sent a clarification note to FVN: Refer to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation FAQ page (https://www.bcchf.ca/faqs/), under the section called “Does the Foundation accept door-to-door fundraising?”

BCCHF’s door-to-door program has been running for several years. Canvassers can be identified by wearing recognizable vests, hats, and identification badges with the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation logo. They carry iPads and/or reports to guide donors through conversations.

To leave feedback about a recent experience, or to obtain verification to confirm the authorization of a door-to-door canvasser, individuals can contact the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation by visiting this page: https://www.bcchf.ca/contact.

If you have any feedback about a recent experience or would like to confirm the authorization of a door-to-door canvasser, we encourage you to contact our office. The safety and security of our donors continue to be top priority, and we appreciate your support to ensure a positive experience for everyone.

With telephone fundraising: the aim is to call our existing donors to renew or increase their support for the hospital. If you’re unsure about a call you received, please contact us.