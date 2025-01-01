MEDIA/BUSINESS – Black Press Name New Publishers for their Abbotsford, Mission and Cloverdale Newspapers

Fraser Valley – Black Press Media made some major announcements prior to Christmas.

They announced that Steve Scott has been appointed Publisher of the Abbotsford News and Mission Record. Scott replaces Carly Ferguson.



From Linked In: Steve’s demonstrated passion for coaching and mentoring and his commitment to helping others achieve their goals have been key to his success and the success of his teams. Steve joined Black Press in 2013 as a sales representative with the Surrey Leader before taking on the position of Advertising Manager of the Peace Arch News and Cloverdale Reporter just over two years later. In 2023 Steve was appointed publisher of Peace Arch News and Cloverdale Reporter.

Cynthia Dunsmore is now Publisher of the Cloverdale Reporter.



Cynthia started with Black Press in 1996 at the Campbell River Mirror, where she worked as a sales consultant for 25 years before moving to the Lower Mainland to work at the Cloverdale Reporter. During her time with Black Press, the quality of Cynthia’s work has been recognized with several Ma Murray awards for best advertising and best advertising campaigns, and she has also won many Black Press President’s contests for achieving revenue goals.

Cynthia is an active member of her community, starting the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association Cloverdale Market Days, the largest open-air market in the Surrey region with more than 150 vendors, food trucks and entertainers.