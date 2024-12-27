Ruth and Naomi’s Will Not Be Able to Provide Extreme Weather Response Shelter as of January 1, 2025

Chilliwack – EWR or Extreme Weather Response Shelter relies on funding from BC Housing as well as donations so that in the case of extreme weather, either cold or heat, the homeless have a safe place to go.

During the Christmas holidays, RAN Ruth and Naomi’s Executive Director, Scott Gaglardi, sent out a troubling media release stating that additional shelter space and the funding that goes with it, will not be available as of January 1, 2025.

I’m reaching out to share some difficult news about this winter’s Extreme Weather Response (EWR). Despite our best efforts and extensive discussions, we were unable to secure a suitable location for the EWR this season. Unfortunately, this means that as of January 1, we will not be able to provide EWR services. This outcome is deeply disappointing for all of us. I know how vital EWR is during the colder months, and I’m sure we all share a profound concern for the well-being of those we collectively support. We were able to secure additional Reaching Homes funding to expand our overnight shelter capacity from 40 beds to 50 starting January 1. While this increase is a step forward, it also means we won’t have the additional capacity required to run an EWR program this winter. I recognize the challenges this poses for our community and those we serve. I’m grateful for the collaboration within this network of service providers. By continuing to work together, I’m confident we can do our best to navigate these difficult circumstances and ensure we’re providing as much support as possible. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you’d like to discuss this further or if there are opportunities for us to come together to address the impacts of this situation.

In past years, the now demolished Cheam View Church was used for extra space (40 spaces) and the City operated Evergreen Hall was also used. The Evergreen option is not a functional one as other events are planned in advance. The site of Cheam View, ironically, will eventually become a housing project.

Extreme Weather is defined as below zero temperatures and the shelter space is for overnight only. Basically a floor mat with snacks.

All this comes after controversial photos of a well known homeless man were posted ,showing a Chilliwack man sleeping behind a building.

From BC Housing’s website: BC Housing encourages communities to begin engaging with BC Housing as soon as possible to discuss plans for an EWR shelter. While the intention of the program is to have EWR shelters in place prior to the start of the EWR season, BC Housing will continue review new EWR Plan proposals throughout the winter.

September 30 – Community representatives are required to submit their EWR Plan to BC Housing

September 30 – Proposed EWR Nightly Budget due

October 15 to April 15 – EWR season

End of EWR season – Submit EWR Report to BC Housing

Note: Although the goal is to have EWR shelters ready before the start of the EWR season and colder weather, BC Housing will continue to review new EWR Plan proposals throughout the winter and provide support as needed.

For EWR related inquiries, please email EWR_BCH@bchousing.org.

