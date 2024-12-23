UPDATE – BC Highway Patrol Need Witnesses for November 2023 Tractor Collision with Police Cruiser – Driver was from Chilliwack – Charges Laid

Surrey – December 2024 UPDATE – A 54-year-old Chilliwack tractor driver has been charged with three criminal counts after multiple collisions with a BC Highway Patrol vehicle during a protest one year ago.

The tractor driver received serious injuries and a police officer received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

On December 9, 2024, Malkiat Singh Bill Shoker was charged with the following:

Assaulting a police officer with a weapon, section 270.01(1) of the Criminal Code. Shoker was charged on December 9 appeared at the Chilliwack RCMP HQ on December 18 for fingerprints. He was released with no conditions pending his first court appearance, scheduled for January 16 in Surrey Provincial Court.

Dangerous Operation of a conveyance section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code;

Flight while pursued by a peace officer, section 320.17 of the Criminal Code;

FEBRUARY 2024 – On November 25, 2023, at approximately 12:35 pm, a tractor rolled over after colliding with a police vehicle on the on-ramp to Highway 1 on 176th Street in Surrey. Even though the IIO investigation was recently concluded, there is a separate on-going investigation into the actions of the driver of the tractor by BC Highway Patrol – South Coast. Further details regarding the driver cannot be released at this time.

BC Highway Patrol are canvassing for witnesses and dashcam footage related to incident including pre-collision driving behaviour and post-collision footage. If you are a witness who has not yet spoken to police or if you have footage that has not yet been provided to police, please contact BC Highway Patrol at E_BCHP_Media@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call the BC Highway Patrol media team at 778-290-5761.

File # 2023-3197

From ORIGINAL FVN Story November 2023:

The IIO, Independent Investigations Office is reviewing procedure in a crash of a tractor that was part of a weekend protest convoy.

Surrey RCMP are leading the investigation.

Chilliwack farmer Bill Shoker was driving his tractor on Highway 1 as part of an anti-SOGI convoy.

Video of the incident appears to show no license plate on the tractor and being driven erratically.

There have been reports that Shoker was pulled over once by RCMP as he made his way from Chilliwack through Abbotsford and into Surrey. (The stop made at the Clearbrook overpass on Highway 1)

Video has circulated of police maneuvering to stop the tractor, which flipped and caused injury to the driver.

2023 November Highway 1 at 176 RCMP Cruiser and Tractor in Anti SOGI protest – Photo: Curtis Kreklau/ South Fraser News Services