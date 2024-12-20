Wendy Cocchia Announced as Next Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, Co-founder of the Pacific Autism Family Network in BC

Victoria – Wendy Cocchia, C.M., O.B.C., LL.D. (Hon), has been announced as the next Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the 31st Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, a role that is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. I look forward to this opportunity to engage meaningfully with the richly diverse communities of this province. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the current Lieutenant Governor, Janet Austin, for her exceptional service and the significant contributions that Her Honour has made over the past 6 years.”

­—Wendy Cocchia, C.M., O.B.C., LL.D. (Hon)

“It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve as the 30th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia for close to seven years. Throughout my term, I have been heartened by the resilience, generosity, and diversity of British Columbians, and inspired by the potential of our province. I am delighted to extend my warmest good wishes to Lieutenant Governor Designate, Wendy Cocchia, whose leadership and record of exemplary community service will continue to strengthen the bonds that unite us.”

—The Honourable Janet Austin, O.B.C., 30th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

Background:

Wendy Cocchia is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and dedicated community leader in British Columbia and Canada.

A champion for disability rights and services, Ms. Cocchia is the co-founder of the Pacific Autism Family Network in British Columbia. The Pacific Autism Family Network (PAFN) is a first-of-its-kind knowledge and resource network in North America that provides essential information and services to people who are neurodivergent (including autism spectrum disorder) and their families across the lifespan.

Ms. Cocchia has been an active member of her community throughout her life. She has served as Governor of the Business Council of British Columbia, as the first female Trustee of the Vancouver Police Foundation, and as the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s fifth and youngest female Chair. She is a Fellow of Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia, and was a founding Director for Destination British Columbia.

In recognition of her leadership and community involvement, Ms. Cocchia is a member of the Order of Canada, the Order of British Columbia and has received two honorary doctorates from the Justice Institute of British Columbia and Vancouver Island University. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Canada’s Most Powerful Women: WXN Top 100 award, she has received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the King Charles III Coronation Medal, the British Columbia Community Achievement Award and received Variety’s International Corporate Fundraiser of the Year.

Ms. Cocchia has built a successful career in the hospitality industry. She is the co-founder of the Absolute Spa Group and grew the company from one location to Canada’s largest independent spa chain, which sold in 2020. Most recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Crew Management Ltd. and the Century Plaza Hotel in Vancouver.

Ms. Cocchia holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of British Columbia.