New Executive Director at Mission Community Services

Mission – The Board of Directors of Mission Community Services Society (MCSS) announced the appointment of Lisa Nissanov as the Society’s new Executive Director, effective January 20, 2025. Lisa, a local resident of Mission, is a pragmatic visionary with over 20 years’ experience in the not-for-profit sector, with successive leadership positions working in partnership with multiple stakeholders including all levels of government.

Lisa has an impressive background that includes professional experience in contract, budget and project management, stakeholder relations, board engagement, strategic planning, human resources, and program development. Most recently, she served as Managing Director for Reaching Home – Canada’s Homelessness Strategy at Vancity Community Foundation, where she led strategic initiatives with an emphasis on effective collaboration, robust evaluation procedures, and coaching of future leaders.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa to the MCSS family,” says Jen Green, Board Chair at Mission Community Services Society. “Her depth of experience, dedication to inclusive leadership, and proven ability to develop impactful community programs will be invaluable as we continue to serve families, individuals, and communities across Mission.”