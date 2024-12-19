Update on Carport Fire at Apartment on Yale Road in Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Early December 18 (2:45 AM) Chilliwack Fire responded to reports of a vehicle fire (Apartment car port) in the 4600 block of Yale Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire had spread to a carport and a nearby vehicle.

Crews from Hall 1 and Hall 4 were able to aggressively knock down the flames, preventing further damage and eliminating the need to escalate to a first alarm structure fire.

No injuries to the public or firefighters were reported.

Two vehicles including the truck owned by the building manager were totaled.



The RCMP, with assistance from the Chilliwack Fire Department, is currently investigating the fire. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

From building manager Wendy Power – I’ve been surrounded by love and support from my sweety and family, my building owners came out from Vancouver to make sure I was Ok. Mayor Ken called and came by to see the truck. Caring attention from Fire Dept and lotsa levels of RCMP. Toooo many to count – wonderful messages from dear friends and acquaintances.

Power’s truck has been a source of pride for her as she has spent the past 15 years restoring “Buttercup”. She has had a number of run-ins with the homeless setting up using ans defacating in front of her building over the years.

