Hope Fire – RV Fire on Peers Creek FSR

Hope – Hope Fire faced a challenging response in the early morning of Friday December 13, with reports of a recreational vehicle on fire on the Peers Creek Forest Service Road east of Hope on Hwy 5.

As initial reports indicated the vehicle may be occupied, the decision was made to respond as this would normally be deemed “out of area”.

Upon arrival crews were met with a fully involved RV with major extensions to nearby trees and two other vehicles.

All occupants were able to escape the blaze and 7 cats were rescued from the area.

7 fire fighters in 3 apparatus attended.

One occupant sustained smoke inhalation and was cared for by BC Ambulance.

There are no reports of any other injuries or that any other pets were harmed.

Hope Fire remained on scene for 2 hours. The cause remains unknown and under investigation.