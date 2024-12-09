Fraser Valley Citizens Honoured with King’s Coronation Medal in Special Ceremony

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth released the following statement:

In a heartfelt ceremony Friday, distinguished Canadians were recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities with the presentation of the King’s Coronation Medal. This prestigious honour not only commemorates the historic coronation of His Majesty King Charles III but also celebrates the spirit of service and dedication.

The event, hosted by MP Vis, highlighted the achievements of individuals who have gone above and beyond to create positive change. From community leaders to innovators, the recipients embody the values of compassion, leadership, and resilience that unite Canadians.

“This medal is a testament to the extraordinary impact of those who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of others,” said MP Vis. “Their work inspires us all to build stronger, more connected communities.”

The King’s Coronation Medal serves as a symbol of the bond between Canadians and the Crown while emphasizing the importance of community-driven progress. The ceremony brought together officials, family members, and community representatives to celebrate this proud moment of recognition.

Those honoured in the ceremony include:

Matthew Fisher

Constable Fisher has served Canada with Canadian Border Services and the RCMP for 7 years and 5 years, respectively. He is currently the firearms expert for the Chilliwack, Agassiz, Hope and Boston Bar RCMP detachments alongside his regular duties. He has been credited with playing a leading role in the withdrawal of a criminal motorcycle gang’s withdrawal from the province and last year, he was successful in removing 2kg of fentanyl from the community. His service is truly exceptional and inspiring.

Shirley Hilton

Shirley Hilton is a long-time resident of Mission and entrepreneur. Shirley and her late husband John started their own business in 1956 called Coast Plastering which rolled into Coast Construction LTD and Whatley Estates a decade later. She has made significant contributions volunteering in several community groups and serving the Fraser Valley through her long-standing building and engineering construction company. She has been a strong advocate for aid and assistance for those in need, and for her years of service was recently named a City of Mission Pathfinder in 2023.

Lukas Steele

Lukas Steele is the Logistics and Operations Officer for St. John Ambulance in the Central Fraser Valley. During his tenure, he has been responsible for the coordination of first aid volunteers, medical supplies, and vehicle logistics throughout the Fraser Valley’s large-scale events. His strong dedication to public safety and community service has ensured the operational success of the Abbotsford International Airshow, Candlelight Parade, Mission Fest, Abbotsford Berry Festival and so much more. His exceptional work is the reason first aid in the Fraser Valley is at the high standard it is today.

Wayne Reardon

Wayne Reardon served in the Royal Canadian Navy beginning in 1967 and ending in 1996. During his service, he served in the ranks for eleven years and as an officer for eighteen years in the Reserves. He served aboard several naval vessels in Halifax and Esquimalt and in the arctic at CFS Inuvik and CFS Alert, the most northerly inhabited place on earth. After leaving the navy Mr. Reardon was employed as an addiction’s counsellor for three years at Kinghaven Treatment Centre in Abbotsford BC and then as a registered psychologist for eighteen years with the Correctional Service of Canada. During his employment, he facilitated intensive treatment programs for violent and sexual offenders as well doing individual counselling with inmates and writing psychological treatment reports for the Parole Board of Canada. Lastly, he worked as a sessional instructor teaching first-year psychology at Simon Fraser University for two years and substance abuse courses at Fraser Valley University for three years. He has demonstrated exemplary service to Canada and to our community.

Patrick Michel

Patrick Michel is the former Chief of Kanaka Bar Band and current rebuild Director for Lytton First Nation. He lost his home in the 2021 Lytton fire, and since then has been focused on an inclusive community recovery, emphasizing sustainable rebuilding practices that honour Indigenous knowledge and modern technology. As rebuild director, he assesses and remediates contaminated sites to rectify past resource management issues. Michel is a strong advocate and voice for Lytton and is working to create a resilient future for the Fraser Canyon community, ensuring a safe environment for all future residents and visitors.

Jagjit Toor

Jagjit Toor is a dedicated community supporter whose contributions span decades. A pioneer in video rentals & sales with the launch of Video Station in 1981, he has consistently worked behind the scenes to support numerous causes both financially and physically. Since taking over Duke’s Pub in Greendale, he has transformed it into a hub for community events and charitable fundraisers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jagjit provided food and support to staff and community members, and he continued his efforts through the 2021 floods, embodying a steadfast commitment to helping those in need.

Valerie Billesberger

Valerie Billesberger has been Mission’s Community Archivist since its inception in 1989. She spear-headed the project to establish an administrative structure for the operation of the archives based upon internationally accepted archival principles and procedures. Through her efforts, and her numerous dedicated volunteers, she has been the key in preserving Mission’s heritage for future generations. The Community Archives houses vivid, firsthand accounts of the area’s storied past, dating from the 1890’s. It is a treasure trove of information documenting over 100 years of the community’s history, that without Valerie’s and her team’s dedication in preserving, would have been lost forever.

Norman MacLeod

Norman MacLeod has devoted 36 years to the fire service, retiring as Deputy Fire Chief on August 21, 2024. He currently serves as the BC and Yukon Territory Chair for the National Firefighter Relations Committee. Norman’s service extended internationally, as he was deployed to Nepal in 2015 and led his team during the 2023 earthquake response. He has also been deployed 14 times to train firefighters in developing countries. In addition, Norman has volunteered with Muscular Dystrophy Canada for 30 years and participated in the Cops for Cancer, Tour de Valley four times. His career exemplifies service to Canada and the community.

Darren Oike

Darren Oike, recently retired Fire Chief of the Lillooet Fire Department, served the community for over 30 years. Notably, during the 2021 Wildfires, he played a leading role in local firefighting efforts. Darren was honored with the Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal in 2018, recognizing his 20 years of dedicated service. In addition to his fire service, Darren has contributed to Lillooet through projects like the East Lillooet Memorial Garden and by serving as the community’s Emergency Social Services Coordinator. His long-standing commitment has made him one of Lillooet’s most respected and influential leaders.

Rick McKamey

As co-chair of the Hatzic Watershed stewardship program, Rick has worked to preserve the region in the areas of environmental programs. Rick is a descendant of the Matsqui First Nation residing on Leq’á:mel First Nation (LFN) Lands with his wife Susan, a member of the LFN. He is father to 4 children, grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 3. Rick is a noted Elder and Knowledge Keeper of the LFN with deep history, experience, and involvement of the ecosystems his Nation’s hold to standards of the Earth Mother. Presently he works for his community in development of the Guardians programs, is a strong voice and member of the Canadian Guardian Network and most recently representing the BC Wide Guardians Network. His passion and traditional values, blended with his cultural, historical, and traditional knowledge as an Elder has supported his Nations efforts in developing a formidable Guardian and Monitoring Program within their Traditional Territory. His blended knowledge has had him deeply involved in the EMCR atmospheric river initiatives delivering his Nation’s message and his expertise in mitigating challenges faced by the changing climate impacts in the mid slopes of their territory. His traditional knowledge coupled with western education drives his passion to increase climate change awareness, adaptability, and resilience.

Gerald Basten

Gerald Basten has dedicated 40 years of service to the Agassiz Fire Department, currently serving as Fire Chief. His leadership was particularly evident during the 2021 Atmospheric River floods, where he led his team in rescuing 300 people trapped between two landslides. As an advocate for his department, Gerald has worked tirelessly to ensure it has the equipment and resources needed to protect the community. His efforts recently led to the opening of a new Regional Fire Training Centre in Agassiz. Gerald’s unwavering commitment to fire service and emergency management has made him a cornerstone of community safety.

Damon Matkovich

Damon Matkovich has dedicated over 25 years to coaching hockey in Mission, significantly impacting the development of youth athletes. His work as a U6 coach has been crucial in guiding and inspiring young players. Damon also runs mentorship and training programs that play a key role in developing future parent coaches. His dedication extends beyond hockey, as he has volunteered thousands of hours to Minor Hockey and Lacrosse in Mission. In recognition of his contributions, the Junior Hockey Coach of the Year Award was recently renamed in his honor. Damon exemplifies excellence and a strong commitment to community service.

Wallace Mah

Wallace Mah’s career in local government is defined by impactful leadership and innovation, with over 30 years dedicated to public administration. Currently serving as CAO for the District of Kent, Wallace continues to champion visionary goals and community-building initiatives. Among his proudest accomplishments in Kent are completing the Breakwater project and installing much-needed crosswalks to enhance pedestrian safety, as well as working closely with local First Nation communities. Wallace encourages young people to explore careers in local government when looking at post-secondary schooling. “Opportunities in local government often go overlooked,” he says, “but serving the public is deeply rewarding.”

Nelson Drozdowich

Nelson Drozdowich has been a dedicated Abbotsford resident since 1962, known for his decades of philanthropy. He raised over $100,000 for at-risk youth at Cyrus Centre and participated in the “Leap of Faith” skydiving event for 12 years. For 32 years, he has spread joy playing his harmonica for the Salvation Army Christmas Kettles and recently began volunteering with the Abbotsford Hospital Auxiliary. Even in his 80s, Nelson continues to serve, exemplifying the lifelong commitment to community service.

Samarpal Brar

Samarpal Brar is a lifelong Mission resident and community leader, known for his entrepreneurship through Loyal Driving School. He is a primary founder of the Mission Punj-aab Cultural Club, where he plays a key role in promoting cultural understanding and community engagement. The club bridges Indian and Canadian cultures in Mission by hosting public events such as Vaisakhi and Diwali, as well as annual fundraisers for local charities and initiatives. Samarpal’s dedication to service and cultural exchange has made a lasting impact in the community.

Alexander MacDonald

Alexander MacDonald, known as Sandy, dedicated over 41 years to the Canadian Armed Forces, retiring in 2012 as a Master Warrant Officer. Following his military service, he committed his life to community service, including roles in Scouts Canada, parish councils, and youth sports. Currently the secretary for the Kent-Harrison Foundation, Sandy has also supported students through a bursary program at Sardis Secondary School and has volunteered with Agassiz-Harrison Community Services since 2015. His efforts span from aiding seniors and maintaining community buildings to organizing events like monthly lunches, COVID clinics, and holiday celebrations, exemplifying a lifetime of service and compassion.