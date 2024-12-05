Visionary Youth Peers for Equity and Revitalization Powwow in Abbotsford – Wednesday December 11

Abbotsford – The top barrier for Indigenous youth seeking to connect with their culture is not knowing where to start or whom to turn to. That’s according to the latest Indigenous Youth Reconciliation Barometer, which found 80% of Indigenous youth surveyed reported feeling unsure of how to connect and reconnect with their roots.

The Visionary Youth Peers for Equity and Revitalization (VYPER) is working to change that. Based in Abbotsford, this youth-led group is focused on reviving and reclaiming Indigenous culture and tradition through hosting cultural events and activities. VYPER provides Indigenous youth with opportunities to learn and relearn activities tied to their culture, such as drumming, dancing, and speaking their language.

VYPER’s initiatives include organizing powwows, cultural nights, and youth meetings. These events foster connections among Indigenous youth, their elders, and the community, which organizers say play a critical role in their mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

On December 11, the team will host a powwow night at the Mámele’awt Community Indigenous Centre in Abbotsford from 5:00-8:30 pm. VYPER hopes this evening can bring everyone, including non-Indigenous people, together and learn more about their culture and traditions. The event will feature intertribal dancing, live drumming and a shared dinner. Attendees will also enjoy games and special giveaways, such as ribbon skirts and shirts for Indigenous youth and students.

Cultural nights are also regularly hosted in Chilliwack and the Lower Mainland. VYPER’s Facebook page is updated for details of their upcoming activities and other Indigenous groups’ events such as sweat ceremonies, cultural nights, and youth meetings.

Since its launch in January 2022, VYPER has hosted three Reclaiming Youth powwows. This year’s powwow, held last July 12-14 in Mission, drew over 8,000 attendees, making it one of the largest in the province. The event featured VYPER’s first-ever powwow contest with over 350 registered participants who dressed up in their vibrant regalia and competed to win various dance and drum prizes. A feast was enjoyed by everyone at the event as well.

Enbridge, an energy transportation company which operates the natural gas pipeline system in B.C., contributed $50,000 to the powwow. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting cultural celebrations and building stronger relationships with Indigenous communities. Next year’s Reclaiming Youth powwow in Mission is scheduled on July 11-13, 2025.

2024 Visionary Youth Peers for Equity and Revitalization Powwow in Abbotsford – Wednesday December 11