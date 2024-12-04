New Frieghtliner for Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department

Chilliwack River Valley – Hub Fire Engines announced this order from the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department. Hub Fire Engines and Equipment Ltd is Canada’s Oldest Fire Apparatus Manufacturer, based in Abbotsford.
Featuring:
Freightliner M2 Plus
Top mount pump operator panel
Hale QMax series pump
1,000 imperial gallon copoly water tank
Custom aluminum body configuration
Powered ladder storage rack system
