New Frieghtliner for Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department

Chilliwack River Valley – Hub Fire Engines announced this order from the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department. Hub Fire Engines and Equipment Ltd is Canada’s Oldest Fire Apparatus Manufacturer, based in Abbotsford.

Featuring:

Freightliner M2 Plus

Top mount pump operator panel

Hale QMax series pump

1,000 imperial gallon copoly water tank

Custom aluminum body configuration

Powered ladder storage rack system

Follow @hubfire on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to track the production of this unit and other customer builds.