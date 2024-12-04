Skip to content

New Frieghtliner for Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department

Home
FIRE
New Frieghtliner for Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department

Chilliwack River Valley – Hub Fire Engines announced this order from the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department. Hub Fire Engines and Equipment Ltd is Canada’s Oldest Fire Apparatus Manufacturer, based in Abbotsford.

Featuring:

Freightliner M2 Plus

Top mount pump operator panel

Hale QMax series pump

1,000 imperial gallon copoly water tank

Custom aluminum body configuration

Powered ladder storage rack system

Follow @hubfire on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to track the production of this unit and other customer builds.

2024 Chilliwack River Valley Fire – New Freightliner – Hub Fire Engines

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts