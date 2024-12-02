Chilliwack Fire Knocked Down Blaze at Vacant First Avenue Residence

Chilliwack – Late Saturday Night ( 11PM, November 30) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported house fire located in the 46000 block of First Avenue.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire.



Location of the fire and structural damage to the building hampered firefighting efforts. An excavator was brought in to assist in safely accessing and extinguishing the fire.



No one was hurt.



This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca