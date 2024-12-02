Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire Knocked Down Blaze at Vacant First Avenue Residence

Home
FIRE
Chilliwack Fire Knocked Down Blaze at Vacant First Avenue Residence

Chilliwack – Late Saturday Night ( 11PM, November 30) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported house fire located in the 46000 block of First Avenue.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire.

Location of the fire and structural damage to the building hampered firefighting efforts. An excavator was brought in to assist in safely accessing and extinguishing the fire.


No one was hurt.


This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.
If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts