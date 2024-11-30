Unsung Heroes – City Crews Installing Christmas Lights

Fraser Valley (with files from Black Press) – Every year, in late November, as the November Rain falls (thank you Guns’n’Roses) City crews put up Christmas lights. Yes they are festive and pretty, but you forget, City crews are usually in the dark cold weather, stringing those lights.

Aletta Vanderheyden with the City of Abbotsford told FVN: This year the City of Abbotsford is putting up over 130,000 individual LEDs throughout the community. These make up 155 light displays in the shape of poinsettias, bells, trees, stars and snowflakes and 44 multi-decoration light displays that include multiple snowflakes. The City of Abbotsford is also supporting the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association with power for their light installation this year.

Black Press reports that , Kazrah Lohrasb, Langley City’s Supt. of Parks Operations said their crews will have put up more than 150,000 Christmas lights, installed over 180 pole mounts and decorated 220 trees

Jamie Leggatt with the City of Chilliwack told FVN: By the time our crews are done, we will have 50 street and laneway trees lit around the city, all the way from the big Christmas tree in Yarrow to the lights at Salish Park. In addition to the trees, we have over 210 pole-mounted displays and other decorations including bows and wreaths decorating our streets.