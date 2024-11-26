Horse Barn Fire on McPherson Road in Harrison

Harrison – Around 9 PM Monday Night (November 25) Agassiz and Harrison Fire Crews responded to a barn fire on McPherson Road and McCoombs, just off Highway 9.

From Harrison Councilor Michie Vidal (Harrison Hot Springs Bulletin Board) – It is a confirmed barn fire just east of the intersection of McPherson/McCombs. There is no threat to life. Fire crews and other emergency services on scene. Crews assisting with helping to extricate animals from the barn. The barn structure fire appears to be under control at this time.

This was a horse barn and again, no reports of loss of life or livestock.

There were reports on social media of a propane tank explosion.

The investigation continues.