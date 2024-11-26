Skip to content

Horse Barn Fire on McPherson Road in Harrison

Home
FIRE
Horse Barn Fire on McPherson Road in Harrison

Harrison – Around 9 PM Monday Night (November 25) Agassiz and Harrison Fire Crews responded to a barn fire on McPherson Road and McCoombs, just off Highway 9.

From Harrison Councilor Michie Vidal (Harrison Hot Springs Bulletin Board) – It is a confirmed barn fire just east of the intersection of McPherson/McCombs. There is no threat to life. Fire crews and other emergency services on scene. Crews assisting with helping to extricate animals from the barn. The barn structure fire appears to be under control at this time.

This was a horse barn and again, no reports of loss of life or livestock.

There were reports on social media of a propane tank explosion.

The investigation continues.

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts