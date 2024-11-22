OBITUARY – RIP Sardis Falcons Coach and Administrator Jack Covey

Sardis – From Sardis Falcons Instagram – RIP to long time Sardis Athletics supporter, fan and former Administrator and Coach Jack Covey



Jack was born April 17,1931 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Laurie and Jessie Covey. Jack passed away at the age of 93 years on October 16, 2024, at Chilliwack General Hospital with his family by his side.



Mr Covey had an equally large impact with both Chilliwack secondary school and Sardis secondary school.



It was Covey who brought Sardis Schools athletic department into existence in 1956 when it was still called Sardis junior secondary school.



Mr Covey established the school colours and got the initial uniforms and the crest.



A quote from a past Newspaper article had Jack state “I taught and coached 150 boys in that school, and coached soccer, basketball and track and field.”



In 2010, Covey proudly watched his grandson Michael don Falcon green in high school as he starred for the Sardis senior boys squad.



He was often remembered by many people for having been their swimming instructor, teacher, or coach. In 2009 Jack was Honoured at the Sports Heroes Banquet in Chilliwack and in 2015 he was inducted into the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame in recognition for his service in the sports community.



You will be missed Mr Covey (Coach Covey)

Thank you for all you did for Sardis Athletics!

2024 Sardis Falcons Instagram – Sardis Falcons Coach and Administrator Jack Covey