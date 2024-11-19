2024 Yarrow Secret Santa

Yarrow – A bit about the history of Yarrow Secret Santa.

With love and dedication to our community, the Yarrows Secret Santa hit the ground running in 2015. The main objective was to help a family that was in need, even if they were working but just couldn’t make ends meet.

Everything they did/do is anonymous.. Only the admins know who the family is. In the selection process we made sure the family doesn’t qualify for any other baskets or programs. Throughout the years the spirit of giving has been full of generosity. With local businesses donating, local youth providing stockings, and members of the community pitching in to shop, donate, and wrap gifts.

Approaching the holiday season organizers are looking for non-perishable items to stock our pantry, gift cards, cash donations, and items towards providing the families with a traditional Christmas Dinner.

Get your business mentioned across various platforms and join in on the holiday spirit.

Contact Victoria at vicki_kuit@hotmail.com or 604-798-0366 to help or donate.

Join the Facebook group here and stay in the loop.