Abbotsford 2024 Operation Red Nose Needs Volunteers – Hits The Road on December 6

Abbotsford – For almost 30 years, the Operation Red Nose campaign has kept BC roads safe over the holidays by offering safe rides home. On November 13, the BC launch was held in Abbotsford.

Operation Red Nose will be operating within Abbotsford / Mission on December 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31

Interested in volunteering? Visit www.arjaa.org/operation-red-nose

Abbotsford Police Department announce that Abbotsford Restorative Justice will be hosting Operation Red Nose this year with the support of AbbyPD.

2024 Abbotsford ORN Launch