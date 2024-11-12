Chilliwack Basketball U10 Boys Do Well in Langley Tournament

ChilliwacklLangley – Back to Back Championship Weekends!

“Back to back, like I’m Jordan 96, 97

Chilliwack Basketball U10 Boys went 3 – 0 this past weekend at the @ptsportsco Remembrance Day Jamboree to win the Tournament Championship and go back to back Championship Weekends.

The Tournament at Brookswood Secondary School.

8 players on the team comprised of Grade 4 players, worked together as a team all weekend and defeated a previous Gold Divison Champion from Abby.

Defeated Split Second Vancouver 74 – 28

Defeated Spotters Vancouver 56 – 24

Defeated Venom Abby 52 – 47 in the finals

More info at https://www.chilliwackbasketball.ca/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGgfJFleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHYtTNpaDRIMzCWn3nPQsNu6zc2ylkFC0EjAO_0QD1-RouvtuFslLM-PnEw_aem_VBuzi_EUppxvQd_QxdI21Q