2024 Christmas Community Angels Seniors Luncheon from Tydel Foods and Soprema – Friday December 20

Chilliwack – Community Angels Food and Housing Support Society, Tydel Foods, and Soprema are coming together to host a Christmas luncheon, lovingly prepared for seniors ( bring 2 guests ) completely FREE.

Friday December 20 starting at 11AM at Lions Club Hall on Spadina Avenue.



PLEASE RSVP 604-316-6015

From organizer Brigida Crosbie:

How You Can Help:



• Volunteers: We need a dedicated cleanup crew to help us leave the space just as we found it, with everything in its place.



• Food Donations: If you love to cook or bake, we’d be so grateful for donations of mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, pies, baking, vegetables, or any holiday dish that adds warmth and joy. Every dish prepared is a gift of love, helping us to bring comfort to those who may need it most. Drop off is Dec. 19 at TYDEL FOODS ON Patten Ave or Dec 20 th at The Lion’s Club Hall on Spadina.



This gathering is more than just food. It’s a chance for seniors to connect, to feel seen, and to know that they are not alone. And with your help, we can make sure every senior who wants to join us has a place at the table.



If you know a senior who might need a meal or could use a little extra support this season, please let them know they’re welcome. They can join us at the luncheon, or if they prefer, we’ll deliver a meal to their home with love.



Just text or call me – Brigida Crosbie at 604-316-6015 to let us know how we can help.



This Christmas, let’s come together to make sure no one is left behind.