Garage Townhouse Fire on Hazel Street in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Wednesday afternoon (November 6) Chilliwack Fire responded to a garage fire in a townhouse complex in the 9400 block of Hazel Street. The occupant and a bystander both attempted to reduce the growth of the fire. En route, the call was immediately upgraded to a second alarm with reports of the fire spreading beyond the garage.

Chilliwack Fire want to emphasize the critical role interconnected smoke alarms play in protecting your home and loved ones. Having interconnected smoke alarms installed on every level of your home ensures that when one alarm sounds, they all sound, providing an early and unified warning system, giving you precious time to escape.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.