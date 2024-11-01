Abbotsford Police – John Goyer Memorial Charity Golf Tournament Raises nearly $19,000 for the ALS Society of BC, Honouring a Hero’s Legacy while Supporting ALS Patient Services

Abbotsford – The ALS Society of British Columbia were beneficiaries from the proceeds of the 19th Annual Abbotsford Police – John Goyer Memorial Charity Golf Tournament presented by Flaman Fitness – Abbotsford for $18,966.06. The funds will go to support the society’s patient service programs, primarily funding the purchase of equipment for patients who are battling the disease.

“We have been fortunate in drawing enormous support from a wide variety of support in the community”, says Tournament Co-Chair, Jodi Christie.

The event was held on July 15th at Chilliwack Golf Club in Chilliwack, BC, where a sold-out field of 144 golfers honoured the memory of Constable John Goyer.

“Rick (Stewart) and I would like to acknowledge the dedication of the organizing committing and our many volunteers as well as the ongoing support from our sponsors and golfers who return year after year to ensure the success of the tournament. We are proud to honor John and raise money for such a worthy cause that is close to both the Abbotsford Police Department and John’s friends and family”, she adds.

Since 2006, the Abbotsford Police have hosted the golf tournament to keep John’s memory alive and to support others affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). To date, $235,242 has been raised from the event.