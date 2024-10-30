Mission RCMP Need Help to ID Person Potentially Involved in Superstore Fire

Mission – Mission RCMP is releasing a photo and seeking public assistance with identifying a woman that was in Superstore at the time of the fire last week.

After a fire was intentionally set at the Real Canadian Superstore in Mission on October 22, Mission RCMP released a photo of a man they wanted to speak with in relation to the fire. That man came forward and provided information that helped progress the investigation and he is not considered a suspect in the arson.

Mission RCMP is now asking for similar assistance in identifying a female customer that was in the store at the time of the fire. Based on the investigation, police believe this woman may have additional key information that could assist with advancing the investigation.

The woman is described as:

Approximately 5’6 tall, medium build;

Dyed red hair;

25 – 35 years old;

Black baseball cap;

White jacket with blue lining;

Black shoulder bag;

Black leggings; and

White sneakers.

This woman – or anyone who can identify her – is asked to call Mission RCMP: 604-826-7161.