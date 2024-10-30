City of Abbotsford Wins Awards for Workplace Safety

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is proud to announce it has received two awards from the BC Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) in recognition of its dedication to creating a safer and healthier workplace. These awards reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing health and safety across all City operations and fostering a culture where employees champion healthy and safe work practices.

Through the development of an innovative Safety Culture Strategy, and the efforts of its Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committees, the City emphasizes its dedication to occupational health and safety, encouraging active employee participation in safety initiatives and training. The Safety Culture Strategy focuses on building a confident and committed workforce, with the ultimate goal of preventing and reducing workplace incidents and injuries.

“Safeguarding the well-being of all City staff is a top priority for City Council,” said Mayor of Abbotsford Ross Siemens. “It’s our goal to create a workplace where every member of our team has the training, resources and support needed to do their job safely. These awards reflect the great efforts of the City’s Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committees and our entire workforce for upholding and sharing in these goals.”

The City received the following awards at a special presentation by the BCMSA during today’s Council meeting:

Health and Safety Stewardship Award: Recognizing the significant contributions of by the Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee (JOHSC) towards improving the health and safety. The JOHSC has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, initiative, creativity and innovation in developing policy, procedures, tools or communications for protecting the health and safety of all within the group they support.

Innovation Safety Solution Award: Acknowledging the City's innovative approach to addressing challenges in occupational safety, ultimately leading to a safer, healthier work environment. This includes finding new solutions to reoccurring issues, identifying corrective actions to eliminate preventable workplace injuries, and implementing new practices or procedures that go beyond what is considered routine in the industry.

The City of Abbotsford remains committed to continuously improving workplace health and safety, upholding the highest standards and ensuring all employees can return home safely at the end of each workday