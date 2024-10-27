REOPENED – Smoke and Fire Damage at Mission Superstore

Mission – OCTOBER 27 UPDATE – From Real Canadian Superstore (Mission) – FIRE UPDATE – It is with great pleasure that we can announce we’ll be re-opening our doors to our wonderful community on Sunday October 27th at 7:00am (our normal business hours)

In 4 short days we’ve worked around the clock to get our store open for our community and we can’t express enough gratitude for our store colleagues and everyone involved to make this happen.

Thank you so much for your patience and understanding during this past week. We are looking forward to serving you again.

OCTOBER 23 ORIGINAL STORY – Mission Fire Rescue Service attended to a structure fire inside the Real Canadian Superstore Tuesday night around 10:45PM.

The first-in crew experienced heavy smoke conditions inside the store, with extensive fire between two aisles. The building’s sprinkler system helped to limit the fire and spread.

MFRS was still on scene Wednesday, and provided a fire watch over night. All three stations were paged, with approximately 30 firefighters on scene. An investigation will begin this morning. No injuries were noted, and the store is closed until further notice.

From Mission RCMP – After a suspicious fire at the Real Canadian Superstore in Mission Tuuesday night, Mission RCMP have now identified someone that they would like to identify and speak with about the fire.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the attached photo, or would like the man himself to contact police himself. Police have not determined that the man is a suspect in setting the fire, but he was in the area of the fire when it started, and may have information that could help progress the investigation.

The man is described as:

Caucasian;

Medium build;

Brown hair;

20 – 30 years old;

Black hoodie, black Team Canada shirt, black pants and black shoes;

Anyone with information is asked to call Mission RCMP as soon as possible: 604-826-7161.

Male sought in relation to Superstore fire https://t.co/RYuLwG0wc4 pic.twitter.com/rcNlXxJAoY — Mission RCMP (@MissionRCMP) October 23, 2024