UFV Sports Friday – Volleyball, Men’s Soccer to Semi Final

Fraser Valley – MSOC: Cowx stops a pair of penalties as Cascades claim Canada West Quarterfinal victory

VANCOUVER – It took 120 minutes of soccer and a penalty shoot-out but the University of Fraser Valley Cascades booked their place in Sunday’s semi-final with a dramatic victory over Calgary Dinos at Thunderbird Stadium on Friday evening.



Calgary dominated the shot count but Fraser Valley put in a resolute defensive shift to keep them at bay. Cascades keeper Jackson Cowx produced a penalty save in the second half to keep his side in it, and Hany Shafie saved an extra time penalty for the Dinos to send the match to a shootout.



Fraser Valley went a perfect five from five, while Cowx stopped the second shot he faced in the shootout, sparking jubilant scenes as they kept their season alive and ended Calgary’s in the process.

UFV will now play UBC in the Canada West semi-final at Thunderbird Stadium on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm PT for a place in both next weekend’s Canada West final and at this year’s U SPORTS nationals.

WSOC: Cascades sign four from Langley United Soccer Club

The UFV Cascades announced the signing of four new recruits from Langley United soccer club on Friday.

McKenna Toop, Kyla Kerr, Jassica Landhre, and Sadie Welsh will join the Cascades squad for the 2025 Canada West season.

WVB: Bitter leads the way as Cascades spoil home opener for Cougars

Calgary — The Mount Royal Cougars volleyball team faced a tough season opener, falling to the Fraser Valley Cascades in straight sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-22) on October 25, 2024, at home in Calgary.



“We played a really solid match in a really exciting home opener environment for our opponent,” explained UFV head coach Janelle Rozema .



“We controlled our first contact with great passing and defense. Tomorrow, we aim to be a bit more strategic and threatening with our offense and serving.”



Despite flashes of strong play, the Cougars were unable to match the Cascades’ consistent attack and balanced defense, leading to a 3-0 sweep. UFV setter Cailin Bitter led on both sides of the court, picking up 16 assists while adding 10 digs and two blocks.

The Cascades and Cougars will battle again tomorrow, with the rematch set for 5 PM MT.

MVB: Cascades fall to Cougars on the road

Calgary — The University of Fraser Valley Cascades visited the Mount Royal Cougars on Friday, with the hosts claiming a three-set victory (25-23, 25-20, 25-19).

The Cougars started the first set with intensity behind their kills, as Isaac Karstad earned the first point by returning a free ball too fast for the Cascades to get underneath. This set would go back and forth in service and attack errors with some successful plays from both teams. Notably, Jovan Stepanovic recorded two aces in this set, with each one highlighting the power behind his serves to stun the receiving end of the Cascades. The Cougars would be able to take the first set in 25-23.

The Cascades and Cougars return to action tomorrow night for the rematch at 7p.m. MST.