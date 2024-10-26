Skip to content

Public Benches in Hope – Where Should They Go?

Public Benches in Hope – Where Should They Go?

Hope – The District of Hope is seeking public input in relation to where public benches are set out within our community. Where do you benches should go where there aren’t any currently? Do you think benches should be moved? Your suggestions will be reviewed by the Committee to form recommendations to Council to better emplace benches to support those who may need them to rest as they transit throughout Hope.

Please send your suggestions by email to: Accessibility@hope.ca no later than November 21, 2024.

2024 District of Hope – Public Benches

