Skip to content

District of Kent “First Poppy” of the 2024 Poppy Campaign

Home
Community
District of Kent “First Poppy” of the 2024 Poppy Campaign

Kent/Agassiz – The annual Legion poppy campaign is underway. Donations go to fund various programs to aid veterans.

On Friday October 25, The District of Kent was honoured to have the Royal Canadian Legion #32 (Agassiz) members present Mayor Sylvia Pranger with the “First Poppy” of the 2024 Poppy Campaign.

If you would like to learn more about the 2024 Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign, you can find information and “Poppy Stories” on their website: https://legion.ca/remembrance/th

Poppies are available by donation at many locations including the District of Kent Municipal Hall (7170 Cheam Ave)

2024 First Poppy District of Kent

Share This:

2024 Train and Hobby Show

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

Abbotsford’s First Poppy Ceremony 2024

Abbotsford – The 2024 Poppy Campaign for Abbotsford has started. Abbotsford Legion Branch 15 President Ross Craddock (left) and vice-president Kelly Watson (right) presented Mayor