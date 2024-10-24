Two New Additions to Downtown – The Paramount “P”and Honouring Sqwa First Nation

Chilliwack – This week, crews installed the replica of the ionic Paramount “P” in the new breezeway by the Paramount Project. The building across from District 1881 is the new home for CCS Chilliwack Community Services and the old side of the now demolished (and remembered) Paramount Theatre.

The other is next to the Chilliwack Court House. From First Nations Elder and environmentalist Eddie Gardner to FVN: The artwork will be to recognize 5-Corners as the former village site of Sqwa. It should be installed by the beginning of November.