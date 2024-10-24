Chilliwack Fire – Apartment Fire on Gore Avenue Under Investigation

Chilliwack – Around supper time on Wednesday October 23, Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of an apartment structure fire in the 46000 block of Gore Avenue. Approximately 15 Firefighters from firehalls 1, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and observed black smoke showing from a second floor balcony.

This fire had the potential to spread rapidly to adjacent units, however fire crews were able to prevent the fire from extending beyond the unit of origin

Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers responded to the scene and provided support to one displaced occupant.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.