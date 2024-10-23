Smoke Damage at Mission Superstore

Mission – Mission Fire Rescue Service attended to a structure fire inside the Real Canadian Superstore Tuesday night around 10:45PM.

The first-in crew experienced heavy smoke conditions inside the store, with extensive fire between two aisles. The building’s sprinkler system helped to limit the fire and spread.

MFRS was still on scene Wednesday, and provided a fire watch over night. All three stations were paged, with approximately 30 firefighters on scene. An investigation will begin this morning. No injuries were noted, and the store is closed until further notice.

There are reports that this could have been a bungled robbery with a diversion (the fire). That has not been confirmed by Mission RCMP.